‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry ‘Pretty Sure’ on Name for Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry may only be a few months pregnant with her fourth child, but the Teen Mom 2 star is “pretty sure” she knows what she’ll name the little boy. The expectant reality star took to Twitter Tuesday to reveal she was “staying open minded,” but mostly sure she had the first name nailed down.

I’m pretty sure I’m set on baby boy’s name – staying open minded but I think I’ve got the first name at least 🥳🤞🏼 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 18, 2020

When asked if the name would begin with an “L,” like 6-year-old son Lincoln and 2-year-old son Lux, Lowry said she would be staying away from the letter for her youngest in order to keep 10-year-old son Isaac from feeling like the only child without the initial.

“First name this time I don’t want L name bc I don’t want isaac to feel left out also middle names,” she replied to a fan asking about the letter’s significance for her.

As for a middle name, Lowry does want to continue her double letter tradition with baby no. 4, revealing that while her three boys have the double “L,” she’s keeping an open mind as far as the letter is concerned.

Elliott, Marshall, Russell… double letter middle name for baby boy 4? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 18, 2020

That’s the plan!! Any double letter. Doesn’t have to be L https://t.co/lSUuO6WjbA — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 18, 2020

Lowry announced on Feb. 4 that she would be expecting another child, reportedly with on-off ex Chris Lopez.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Not long after, the MTV star revealed she was having another little boy, but admitted she was struggling with anxiety during this pregnancy.

“Has anyone else experienced more anxiety about something going wrong in a pregnancy after their first?” she wrote on Twitter earlier this month. “I feel like I can’t enjoy this at all!”

Photo credit: Nicholas Hunt / Staff, Getty