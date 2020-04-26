Kailyn Lowry, 'Teen Mom 2' Star, Posts Baby Bump Photo and Pregnancy Update After Nude Maternity Photos Leak Online

Teen Mom 2 fans are likely well aware that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child. On Sunday, the reality star took to her Instagram Story in order to showcase a photo of her growing baby bump, as InTouch Weekly noted. Her brand-new photo comes shortly after nude maternity photos of her leaked online, causing her to speak out on the unfortunate breach of her privacy.

In the snap, Lowry posed in a Marvel comics T-shirt and camo bike shorts in order to show off her growing baby bump. She captioned the photo by writing, "27 weeks today." The reality star could also be seen lovingly cradling her baby bump in the snap. Of course, as previously mentioned, her newest photo comes after she had to deal with a serious situation earlier in the week. As InTouch Weekly reported, a nude maternity photo of Lowry posing in the snow with boots was shared on social media. Following the leak, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to release a statement in which she shared that she was "saddened" that this personal photo of herself was leaked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Mom Talk (TMT) (@teenmomtalktmt) on Apr 25, 2020 at 9:47am PDT

“My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission,” she wrote on Instagram. “To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement. I had no plans to release this photograph. I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it. Thank you.”

Lowry previously shared that she was pregnant with her fourth child back in February. At the time, she posted a photo of herself with her three sons — Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux — in order to announce the exciting news. She also included a look at her ultrasound photos in the snap.

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she captioned the photo. "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!" Days after she confirmed the news, Lowry revealed that the gender of her bundle of joy. During a low-key gender reveal party with her family, it was revealed that the MTV personality was set to welcome her fourth baby boy into the world.