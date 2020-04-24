'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Speaks out After Nude Maternity Photo Leak

Kailyn Lowry is "deeply saddened and humiliated" after a nude photo from a pregnancy photoshoot was allegedly shared online by the photographer without her permission. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Thursday with an official statement after a naked photo from a previous maternity shoot in Iceland made its way onto the internet against her wishes.

"My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission," the MTV star, 28, wrote. "To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement. I had no plans to release this photograph. I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it. Thank you."

While Lowry's statement didn't go into the details surrounding the photo leak, she clarified on Teen Mom Shade Room what had happened when ex Chris Lopez, whose baby she is expecting, accused her on an Instagram Live of leaking the photo herself. Lowry commented, "The photographer herself posted the photo without my permission. F— Chris for saying that."

Lowry and Lopez already are parents to 2-year-old son Lux, and Lowry is also mom to sons Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with exes Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively. In February, Lowry revealed she was expecting her fourth child, whom she later announced would be a little boy. "We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!" she wrote at the time.

To Us Weekly, she opened up about the complication situation with Lopez, saying, "I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand. At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I'm prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family."