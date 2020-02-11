‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Gender of Upcoming Fourth Child

Days after she revealed that she was pregnant with her fourth child, Kailyn Lowry has officially revealed the gender of the upcoming new addition to her family. According to Us Weekly, the Teen Mom 2 star held a low-key gender reveal celebration in which they found out that Lowry was pregnant with her fourth son.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry told Us Weekly after the reveal. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

Lowry is already the mom of three boys, nine-year-old Issac, six-year-old Lincoln, and two-year-old Lux. On Feb. 4, the MTV personality revealed that she was expecting yet another child. While she did not reveal the identity of her unborn child’s father at the time, Us Weekly reported that the father is her on and off ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, with whom she shares son Lux. Although, it should be noted that Lowry herself has not publicly commented on the identity of her fourth baby’s father as of yet.

In her announcement, which was posted on Instagram, Lowry could be seen posing with her three sons as they look on at some of her sonogram photos.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she captioned the post. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant [and] it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Lowry continued to promote the Peanut app in her post, telling her followers that it “has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again.”

Days after her announcement post, The Blast reported that Lowry could have earned “anywhere between $7,000 and $13,000” for promoting the Peanut app on her pregnancy post. However, shortly after the article was published, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to address the piece.

“Just wondering how you came up with the [wrong] number for your latest article about me?” she tweeted to the reporter who wrote the article, which estimated the amount by comparing Lowry’s 3.8 million followers to the ad fees charged by influencers with the same follower count. “Imagine calling yourself a writer [and] literally make s— up to throw into an article.”

“Listen, y’all have jobs to write about me. Understood,” she wrote in a separate tweet. “But do your f—ing job [and] write TRUTHFUL AND ACCURATE S—. Do not make s— up and call it facts.” This subsequent tweet appears to have since been deleted from Lowry’s account.