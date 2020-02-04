‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry is going to be a new mom all over again! The Teen Mom 2 star announced Tuesday that she is expecting her fourth child after weeks of speculation, sharing an Instagram photo looking at the ultrasound photos with sons Lincoln, 6, Isaac, 10, and Lux, 2, while revealing she’s 16 weeks pregnant.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she captioned the photo. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Going on to promote the Peanut app, Lowry said without having a community of mothers at a similar place in life as she, “Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating.”

While Lowry did not reveal the identity of her unborn baby’s father, screenshots circulating on Reddit in months prior to her announcement purportedly show messages from the family of Lux’s father, Chris Lopez, excitedly discussing the pregnancy.

The on-again, off-again couple has struggled with accusations of infidelity throughout their relationship. with Lowry accusing him of cheating on her at the Teen Mom 2 reunion in May 2019.

“We don’t talk. It’s been 8 weeks-ish. Things were good after the launch party, they were fine, it just didn’t work out,” she said at the time. “I left. I threw a baby shower for his best friend and found out one of the girls that he cheated on me with was sitting next to me the whole time and I had no idea, and she did, and he did, and I sat there and didn’t find out till the end so I was humiliated. The sad part is that I tried to keep him out of my story line for so long but he was affecting, our relationship was affecting all aspects of my life that it boiled over into Teen Mom.”

