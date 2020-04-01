‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Shares Major Pregnancy Update, Ultrasound Photo

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child. On Tuesday, the reality star offered up another update about her pregnancy on Instagram. In her post, Lowry not only shared an ultrasound photo, but she also related one of her concerns about giving birth amidst the current social distancing efforts around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Baby Boy & I are 23.5 weeks Today!” Lowry wrote, captioning an ultrasound photo that was placed on a lion plush doll. “He was breech but seems to have turned since our last ultrasound. This time around, I have an anterior placenta so movement feels a lot different than any of my previous pregnancies. Because of the stay home order & social distancing, I am not allowed to have anyone with me at appointments until further notice.” Lowry went on to share that with her three previous delivery experiences, she had not been induced. So, she’s asking those who have been induced to share what their experiences have been so that she can help prepare herself for that possibility with her upcoming delivery.

“I have never been induced, but I’m afraid I won’t make it to the hospital being that I live 45 mins away & Lux came in 90 mins start to finish,” she continued. “If you’ve been induced, what has your experience been?”

“Inducing sucks. I was induced at 8am didnt deliver until 9:36pm that evening. But everyone is different. Good luck,” one fan shared in response to her question.

“I was induced with both kids and they were both so different!” another fan shared. “My first I was in hard labor for 23 hours but my second it was 5 hours start to finish. You got this.”

Lowry’s latest update comes almost two months after she originally shared that she was pregnant with her fourth child. At the time, the MTV personality took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” Lowry wrote, captioning a photo of herself and her 3 sons — Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Following her reveal, she shared another major update regarding her pregnancy, telling her fans that she was set to welcome her fourth son.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” the Teen Mom 2 star told Us Weekly following a low-key gender reveal party with her family. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

Photo Credit: Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic/Getty