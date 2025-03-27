Kailyn Lowry Makes Surprise ‘Teen Mom’ Return

Kailyn Lowry is making her return to Teen Mom.



The Teen Mom 2 alum, 33, reunites with Maci Bookout on the Thursday, March 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as teased in a preview of the episode shared by Us Weekly.

“I never would have pictured myself being here,” Lowry tells her former co-star in the preview clip while discussing her life now as a mom of seven children. “I’m done now. I got my tubes taken out. They cut them out.”



Lowry is mom to 15-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera as well as son Lincoln, 11, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with ex Chris Lopez. Six months after the Barely Famous podcast host announced she was exiting the Teen Mom franchise in May 2022, she welcomed son Rio, now 2, with Elijah Scott, and the two would go on to welcome twins Verse and Valley late last year.

“It was rough, especially the last one being twins,” Lowry admits to Bookout. “I’d probably have triplets the next time and I didn’t get a girl without the boy, which is so funny.”

In addition to sharing updates about her life now that she’s left reality TV largely behind, Lowry inquires about Bookout’s co-parenting relationship with her ex, Ryan Edwards, with whom she shares 16-year-old son Bentley.

While Bookout says she “did not co-parent at all” with her ex until he got sober almost two years ago, she adds that she feels like they are “just now” beginning to build that aspect of their relationship.

Even so, Bookout says she is “not resentful” or angry towards the father of her eldest son. “I have learned and believe and understand that I cannot make up for what Ryan has done and it’s not my responsibility,” she explains. “I cannot do that. Only Ryan can do that.”



The two moms then laugh as they consider the thought of being grandparents in their 30s if their oldest sons were to follow in their footsteps. “Hell no,” Bookout says. “By the grace of God and common sense and communication.”

Lowry has found success as a podcaster following her exit from Teen Mom 2 and revealed in an October 2024 episode of the Just Trish podcast that it was her success behind the mic — as well as her pregnancy with son Rio — that prompted her MTV exit.

“I left in 2022 when I got pregnant with my fifth son, because I was like, ‘I can’t, we’re not doing this,’” she said at the time, adding later that when she was “making more money on the podcast than I was on Teen Mom,” she “couldn’t justify the stress I was going through” on the show.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.