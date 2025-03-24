‘Teen Mom’: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Announces Major Life Change

Teen Mom former couple Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin put their differences to the side to tape a podcast episode recently. The Ashley reports in a recent episode of her Barely Famous podcast, the two made a revelation that involved their son, 11-year-old Lincoln.

Marroquin, a recruiter in the United States Air Force Reserve, announced in the episode that he has been stationed in Virginia, and as a result, will be moving out of Delaware this summer. Lowry lives with her fiancé Elijah Scott and her six other kids in Delaware.

Marroquin lives near Lowry with his fiancee. Lauren Comeau and their kids, Maizee and Eli. Lowry and Marroquin currently share 50/50 custody.

Marroquin revealed that he had a few options as to where he could go, but after talking to Comeau, they agreed that Virginia was “probably the best-case scenario,” as it’s seemingly the closest to Lincoln. “It was, ‘Hey, take Virginia, or when your time does come up [to relocate], when your three-year mark hits, you’re gonna get whatever’s on the table,’” Morroquin explained.

The two also spoke about their rollercoaster relationship. They revealed that despite their past turmoil, things turned around for the positive after both of their families traveled to Spain for Lincoln and Eli to play soccer. Lowry wanted to know if Marroquin’s move may be related to their past drama despite their progress.

“Was this decision influenced at all by creating more distance between you and me, or Elijah and myself and you and Lauren?” she asked, to which Javi informed her it was not. “No, this is strictly professional … ,” Marroquin said. “I mean, the military has done so many good things for all of us. It pays for Lincoln’s health insurance, it will pay for some of his school when he gets there. I’ve been in for 12 years, I’ve worked too hard to get to where I’m at as far as rank and all of that for where I’m sitting at the table, and I’m really good at it,” he added, noting his plans of doing a full 20 years in the military before retiring.