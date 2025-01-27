‘Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout ‘Very Excited’ for Ex Ryan Edwards as He and Fiancée Amanda Conner Await Birth of Their First Child (Exclusive)

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout is “very excited” for ex Ryan Edwards as he and his pregnant fiancée, Amanda Conner, await the birth of their first child together.

Maci opened up to PopCulture.com about the newest addition to her blended family and the evolution of her co-parenting relationship with Ryan ahead of the Thursday, Jan. 30 premiere of a new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Ryan, who shares 16-year-old son Bentley with Maci, is also father to children Jagger and Stella with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer. In October, Amanda, who is also mother to a son from a previous relationship, confirmed she and Ryan were expecting their first child together.

When it comes to adding another little one to the family, Maci told PopCulture, “I am very excited, actually. Very excited. And I’m excited for Ryan and Amanda.” As Ryan and Amanda prepare for a baby and a wedding, Maci gushed, “This is kind of a whole new world for them, this season of life. So I’m excited for them.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who shares kids Jayde and Maverick with husband Taylor McKinney, said it’s been “awesome” co-parenting Bentley with Ryan and Amanda after his 2023 rehab stint.

“Just between the four of us now, I think we all feel so much more supported in parenting,” she explained, “whereas I don’t feel like me or Taylor probably ever felt supported in co-parenting [before]. So it’s been really, really nice.”

The support is definitely appreciated as Bentley turns 16 on this season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Maci said it’s “surreal” to have her firstborn hit the age at which she gave birth to him. “Honestly, he’s a really great kid,” the MTV star said. “It’s not like he’s hard to parent, but this stage of parenting is extremely tough because you have to let go a little bit. And it’s just very, very scary, very scary.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres a brand new season on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV