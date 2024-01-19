Congratulations are in order for Kailyn Lowry. The Teen Mom 2 alum is officially a mom times seven after welcoming twins, her sixth and seventh children, via C-section with boyfriend Elijah Scott. The little ones, a boy and a girl, join Lowry and Scott's oldest child, son Rio, with Lowry also mom to son Isaac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

"I ended up delivering at 35 weeks," the proud mom revealed on the latest episode of Barely Famous that dropped on Friday, adding of the C-section, "I was terrified because I didn't love the idea but I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached."

Lowry, who also shared the news on Instagram, announced her twins' arrival during the special episode of the podcast alongside Scott, the couple sharing that they welcomed their babies at 11:36 and 11:40 p.m., respectively, Lowry also revealing that she initially didn't realize that Scott wouldn't be allowed in the room'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Gave Birth to Twins, Her 6th and 7th Babies until right before they started the procedure. She said that during the C-section, she feared for her life, as she couldn't feel herself breathe from the medications she was given. She added of the C-section, "I hated every minute of it, wouldn't recommend it to anyone." According to the couple, per PEOPLE, following their births five weeks early, the twins had to stay in the NICU.

Lowry and Scott, who did not share the names of their youngsters, first confirmed they were expanding their family in October. The Teen Mom alum shared the news on her Barely Famous podcast, revealing that she learned she was expecting while on a trip to Thailand. She told guest Allison Kuch, "I must have got pregnant right before I left," adding that when she arrived in Thailand, she "was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am." Lowry then confirmed she was expecting twins, admitting that it was an unexpected pregnancy, as she has "gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window."

Now a mom of seven, Lowry isn't looking to grow her family any further. While confirming her twins' births Friday, she also shared that got her tubes tied after her youngest child, her only daughter, was born, saying, "They cut my tubes out... I don't regret it. But also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not...like it wouldn't have upset me."