Kailyn Lowry Dishes on Her Financial Situation After Quitting 'Teen Mom 2'

Kailyn Lowry had to take a leap of faith when it came time for her to leave Teen Mom behind and bet on herself. The 32-year-old MTV alum, who announced in May 2022 that she would no longer be appearing on Teen Mom 2, opened up about the financial reasoning behind her decision in an interview with Us Weekly published Monday, Aug. 26.

"I think financially speaking, that was really hard for me," Lowry told the outlet. "I needed the mental break. But that being said, I realized at [that] point, my podcast was financially more successful than Teen Mom. I was like, 'It's time for me to go.'"

The reality personality said she was encouraged by a producer on the show as well as her former castmate Chelsea Houska, who exited the Teen Mom franchise in 2020 and has since gone on to star in the HGTV show Down Home Fab alongside husband Cole DeBoer.

"It was just like, 'What do I do?' And [Houska] said to me, 'It is going to be the scariest decision you make because you're not sure. You have your foot in the door in other places, but can you propel yourself from those points?'" Lowry recalled. "I think that was kind of eye-opening for me when she said that because I saw how successful she was and how she grew and flourished as a person after she left."

Now, Lowry is the host of three podcasts – Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera, and Barely Famous. She's also launched the KILLR Podcast Network and plans to kick off a podcast tour on Sept. 17.

The 16 and Pregnant alum also recently confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Elijah Scott, with whom she shares twins Verse and Valley, who were born late last year, and son Rio, 21 months. (She also shares son Isaac, 14, with ex Joe Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with ex Chris Lopez.)

Lowry confirmed on her Coffee Convos podcast that she and Scott don't have a timeline for marriage just yet, as they both have been married before and "didn't care" abou the more traditional aspects of an engagement. "That's just not how we are," she shrugged. Lowry was previously married to Javi Marroquin, whom she wed in 2012 before filing for divorce in 2016.