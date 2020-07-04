July 4th: 'Teen Mom' Dad Tyler Baltierra Reveals Light-Filled Yard Setup

✖

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra proved you don't need fireworks to light up a front yard for the Fourth of July. On Saturday, Baltierra, the husband of Catelynn Lowell, shared a walkthrough video of the impressive light display he installed in front of their house. Baltierra did launch fireworks on Friday night though, sharing videos in his Instagram Story.

"My front yard is finally coming together," Baltierra wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag "Happy 4th of July." The video mostly silent video shows the ornate lights Baltierra hung on trees, as well as the lights he installed on the lawn. It quickly drew praise from his many followers, some of whom also wished him a Happy Fourth. "Happy 4th hope you have a wonderful day with family!" one fan wrote. "Oh my goodness [Baltierra] how cool! It’s like a magical wonderland, I bet the girls just love it!" another chimed in.

The holiday comes just a few days after Lowell showed off a drastic new look. On Monday, she went to her favorite salon to get her hair colored purple. She shared a before and after photo on Instagram, revealing that she feels "fierce" after the major change. Last month, Lowell also revealed that fans were showing up to their home uninvited and asked people to stop. "Please quit just showing up at our home... Our home is our safe place so please respect that," she wrote in a statement on Twitter and Instagram. The couple is parents to daughters Novalee and Vaeda.

Last month, Baltierra's father, Butch Baltierra, was reportedly arrested. Baltierra's father has struggled with substance abuse for years and had had a difficult relationship with Baltierra. In fact, Baltierra wrote a tribute to his mother on Father's Day, accusing Butch of choosing "drugs over his children," while his mother never gave up on them. "I commend your courage, I honor your sacrifices & I want you to ALWAYS know how loved, appreciated & outstanding you are," Baltierra wrote to his mother. "You're one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever met & I'm beyond blessed to be your son!"

The Baltierra family might be growing, at least if Lowell gets her wish. In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Lowell said her baby fever is "insane" and Baltierra said he really wants a boy. "But with our luck, it probably would be another girl," Lowell said.