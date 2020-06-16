'Teen Mom OG' Star Tyler Baltierra Says N-Word in Unearthed Snapchat Video

Tyler Baltierra is coming under scrutiny once again after a Snapchat video from 2017 in which he says the N-word resurfaced. After MTV fired Teen Mom OG's Taylor Selfridge for her racist tweets from 2012, fans of the series have been pointing to Baltierra's behavior on social media in November 2017, when he said on Snapchat, "You gotta see the crowd, n—."

There was backlash from fans at the time, with one asking when his "trifling a—" would respond to people calling him out. Baltierra responded on Twitter at the time, "This 'trifling ass' does have some explaining to do. I am a complete inconsiderate prick who made a mistake while attempting to take a mental break after dealing with everything. I deserve any hate you all give me, so lay it on me."

@TylerBaltierra did you say “you gotta see the crowd nigga”? Asking for a friend 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/kRYGChUKny — Keep It Real 💯 (@justkeeepitreal) November 19, 2017

The video was recorded just days after Baltierra's wife, Catelynn Lowell, checked herself into mental health treatment following suicidal thoughts, but the reality personality's followers weren't letting him off the hook because he was going through a tough time. "Yeah, every time I’m going through something that causes me emotional distress I use racial slurs, too," one person responded on Twitter at the time. "I love how you play the victim. Mental exhaustion doesn’t put racial slurs in one’s vocabulary, last I checked," another added.

MTV announced earlier this month that it had cut ties with Selfridge in light of racist tweets that had been circulating for years. "MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media," an MTV spokesperson said on June 9. "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

Following Selfridge's firing, The Ashley reports that Teen Mom stars are being required to undergo social media background checks. "They were told if they don’t complete the background check, or refuse, they may not be allowed to appear on the [next] season of the show," a source close to production told the outlet.

The move is not popular for all cast members: "Some cast members were freaking out and saying it’s unfair to subject them to such intense scrutiny, after being with the show for 10 years," another source said. "The [producers] were being pretty cryptic, too, and would not tell the cast what the company is looking for, or what happens if something that’s ‘problematic’ is found during the search."