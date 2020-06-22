'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Says Fans Are Showing up at Her Home Uninvited

✖

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell claims her fans are showing up at the house she shares with husband Tyler Baltierra's home unannounced. The couple, who are parents to daughters Novalee and Vaeda, did not go into details over any specific incident though. They earned the support of thousands of fans on social media, including Baltierra's brother, singer Sik World.

"Okay, I love all my supporters I honestly do!!" Lowell, 28, wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "Please quit just showing up at our home... Our home is our safe place so please respect that." In the caption for the post, she assured her fans that she really does "love all of our supporters." One of those supporters said they did not understand why someone would "go through the trouble" of finding someone's address, traveling there and "just expecting something positive to come from it."

Sik World also had some strong words for anyone who visits his brother and sister-in-law's private home. "So weird, like what do you expect to gain when you come?... like y’all think Tyler and Cate is going to be like 'Hey your right in time for dinner! Come on in.' [Laugh my f—ing a— off]," he wrote. The performer added that strangers are "by default... not to be trusted."

One person asked Lowell on Twitter if she was kidding about people showing up at her house. "Nope not joking," the reality TV star bluntly responded. "What the hell? That's such an invasion of privacy I'm so sorry some people clearly don't know boundaries," the fan replied.

Last week, Baltierra came under fire after a Snapchat video of him using the N-word from 2017 resurfaced. There was backlash at the time the video was originally recorded, with one person calling Baltierra a "trifling a—." Baltierra admitted making a mistake in using the racial slur and said he deserved people complaining about it. "I deserve any hate you all give me, so lay it on me," he said.

The offensive video was recorded after Lowell checked into a mental health treatment center after experiencing suicidal thoughts. Fans still called him out for using the world, with one person saying Lowell's decision was not an excuse. "Mental exhaustion doesn't put racial slurs in one's vocabulary, last I checked," one person wrote.

MTV already fired Teen Mom OG co-star Taylor Selfridge for racist tweets dating back to 2012. There have also been calls for Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry to be fired over a racist remark she made to Jo Rivera in a 2014 episode. The Selfridge situation reportedly made some members of the Teen Mom casts uncomfortable because they have been required to have social media background checks.