Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Reportedly 'Want to Try and Make Things Work' Amid Separation

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are reportedly trying to give their relationship another chance after announcing their intention to separate after almost three years of marriage back in May. After the Dancing With the Stars alum and hockey player were spotted together a number of times over the past few weeks, a source close to the pair told Entertainment Tonight Sunday there was still hope of the couple working things out.

"Julianne and Brooks both want to try to make things work," the source explained. "Friends closest to them see this time as very positive." Amid all the speculation that the two have been considering getting back together, the insider said the pair is "hoping for a full reconciliation." Hough and Laich have remained on good terms since their May split, which came after the married couple decided to quarantine separately amid the coronavirus pandemic — the dancer staying in their Los Angeles home and Laich traveling to his cabin in Idaho.

"They missed being together and they both realized they’d taken each other for granted," the source continued of time apart, adding they are "both working on being open and respectful of each other." In May, the couple confirmed they had split in a joint statement: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

That hasn't kept the couple apart, however, with eagle-eyed fans spotting Laich at Hough's birthday pool party back in July. The pair was also spotted grabbing dinner and a coffee together in August, and appear to have spent this weekend together at a lake house, with both appearing to have been in the same location based on photos they shared to their Instagram Stories.

The insider source told ET that the pair originally "remained in contact, with the idea of staying friends," but they "soon realized, after recently spending time together, and their heart to heart talks, that they both seem to want to make it work." As for making things work for good, the source said, "Right now one of their main challenges is that Brooks seems very ready to start a family and Julianne just isn’t quite there yet."