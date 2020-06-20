Julianne Hough Reportedly 'Super Upset' Following Divorce From Brooks Laich

✖

In late May, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich shared that they were separating after almost three years of marriage. According to a new report from Us Weekly, the former Dancing With the Stars judge has not been handling the split well. The publication reported that Hough is "super upset" as she navigates this difficult situation.

Us Weekly noted that Hough debuted a darker hairdo earlier this month after it was reported that she and Laich had split. According to a source, her darker look is indicative of how she's feeling at the moment. A source told the outlet, “Julianne’s not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings. She is super upset.” This news comes nearly a month after the couple announced in a joint statement that they were separating.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," Hough and Laich shared in their joint statement to PEOPLE. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward." Their split announcement came after months of rumors that they were heading for a divorce. Prior to this announcement, it was reported that Laich and Hough were quarantining separately amidst the coronavirus pandemic (the former hockey player in Idaho and the Footloose actor in Los Angeles), which only added to speculation that they were set to split.

A source told PEOPLE that this split has been in the cards for some time now. But, even though they are going their separate ways, there is apparently no bad blood between Hough and Laich. The insider told the publication, "It's over, it's been over for a while, and it's time to just call it what it is — and it is over." They added, "There is honestly no ill will. He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will. But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other." The couple, who originally wed in 2017, have simply changed since they said their vows, as the source continued to explain. They continued to tell PEOPLE, "She is proud of those differences and changes she's made and she doesn't want to go back. He is the man he is and he shouldn't change a thing. But they shouldn't spend the rest of their lives together — not as spouses, anyway."