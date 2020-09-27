Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Staying at Beach House Together Despite Separation

✖

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough and retired NHL player Brooks Laich broke up in late May after almost three years of marriage, but the two are still spending time together. On Saturday, Hough shared a video with Laich's husky Koda, and the two shared Instagram Story posts that appeared to be taken at the same lake house. Since the couple's split, there have been multiple reports that the two are reconciling.

Hough's Saturday Instagram post included a photo and video of Koda resting his head on Hough's as she sat in the passenger's seat of a car. "This sweet boy loves his momma," she wrote in the caption. Hough also shared Instagram Story posts from a lake house, with Koda watching her as she was reading the book The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, notes Entertainment Tonight. Separately, Laich posted videos from the lake house, including some with him swimming in the lake and calling on Koda to follow him into the water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Sep 26, 2020 at 8:34am PDT

In May, Laich and Hough announced plans to break-up and decided to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic separately. Laich went to Idaho, while Hough stayed in Los Angeles. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Since then, the couple reportedly remained on friendly terms. There were reports that Laich was against divorce, and one insider told PEOPLE in July he was "still open" to reuniting with her. That same month, Laich was seen at a pool party with Hough, who celebrated her 32nd birthday. They were seen together in August, having dinner at an Italian restaurant and getting coffee. "Their moods were great and they seemed very happy. No one seemed to recognize them, especially with their masks on," a source told ET of the August dinner, adding that the two left in the same car.

Hough was last seen on TV as a judge on America's Got Talent in 2019. Meanwhile, her brother, Derek Hough, is back on Dancing with the Stars as a judge. Hough served as a judge on DWTS from 2014 to 2017, so she offered Derek some advice. "I understand the pressure, but I'm like, 'Derek, you got this! You're a pro! You're amazing! Everything that comes out of your mouth is gold anyway, so you're good,'" she told Access earlier this month.