Julia Rose: 7 Throwback Clips From Her 'Are You the One?' Season

Julia Rose knows how to keep herself in the headlines. Later becoming famous for her antics during the 2019 World Series in which she flashed her breasts at then-Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole along with her friend, Lauren Summer, Rose first gained attention on a national level during her reality television debut on Are You the One? on MTV. There, Rose found her perfect match in Cam Bruckman but dealt with plenty of drama during the show with Stephen McHugh, who she eventually co-founded a website with called ShagMag.

In recent events, however, Rose has found herself once again the headlines, this time for being banned on Instagram. The suspension comes after she posted near nude photos, even some that bared it all, that likely spawned the removal from the social media platform. She has since moved to Twitter to share her photos, one of her latest being a post-shower selfie.

Nonetheless, Rose’s popularity continues to rise even with the Instagram ban. It also doesn’t hurt that Are You The One? has gained new life after being added onto Netflix, meaning new fans are catching up on the past seasons and many are logging in to check out Rose’s storyline.