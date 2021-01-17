Julia Rose Shares Post-Shower Selfie After Getting Banned by Instagram

✖

Julia Rose, best known for her stint on Are You the One?, has taken to posting alluring selfies on Twitter following her ban from Instagram. On Monday, Rose posted a snap that she shared after taking a shower and prioritizing self-care. In a subsequent tweet, she urged followers to follow her backup Instagram account, @notjuliarose, but it appears as though that account has also been deleted.

Rose shared a selfie with her followers on Monday in which she poses for the camera after taking a shower. In the snap, she dons nothing but a face mask and a strategically placed towel over her body. She captioned the photo by writing that she put on a face mask and drank some lemon water. Rose, who boasts over 600,000 followers on Twitter, has already garnered over 8,000 likes and counting on her latest selfie.

just put on a face mask and drink some lemon water pic.twitter.com/EPGOBH89Z1 — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) January 11, 2021

It's unclear what specifically led to Rose's Instagram ban. But, the influencer frequently posted nude or nearly nude photos on the social media platform. The former reality star is the co-founder of ShagMag, which she created with Stephen McHugh, whom she met on Are You the One? (Rose appeared on Season 4 of the MTV dating show). During an interview with the New York Post, published in July 2020, Rose opened up about her background and noted that she grew up in a conservative environment. She told the outlet, “I grew up in a conservative family, going to church. I wasn’t allowed to wear a bikini until my senior year in high school.” She added, “I am 100 percent walking around the house nude. I live it, thrive in my birthday suit.”

Rose also made a name for herself after she and fellow influencer Lauren Summer flashed their bare breasts at pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series in late 2019. The former Are You the One? star recalled the moment to the New York Post, explaining that it's something that she'll never forget. She shared, "It was one of the top moments of my life. I'm still banned from any baseball games, but it's worth it. I've always chased adrenaline." Rose has also been in the press due to her on and off relationship with YouTuber Jake Paul. They broke up at the end of 2020.