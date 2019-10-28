Meet Julia Rose, One of the Women Who Flashed Gerrit Cole at the World Series

Sunday night, Instagram model and Shagmag founder Julia Rose, along with an individual named Lauren Summer, were caught on camera flashing Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole. They were reportedly attempting to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but this move was still in violation of MLB’s rules.

Following this incident, there were many simply asking who these women were and why they would willingly expose themselves on TV. What is the background of Rose and what exactly is SHAGMAG?

In return for the action, MLB handed down a lifelong ban to both Rose and Summer, preventing them from ever attending games or events. Essentially, they had violated the fan code of conduct by flashing both Cole and the cameras.

“During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business,” the letter read that was sent to Rose and Summer.

The Astros ultimately won the battle 7-1 while Cole played what was described as another outstanding game. The pitcher has the Astros set up to clinch their second World Series title in three seasons, and now he won’t have to worry about any further distractions. Although fans are still curious about the women that were banned.

Monthly Fees

Letter MLB served to two women who exposed themselves behind home plate last night. One of them, @juliarose_33, is founder of a digital magazine called Shagmag, which they were promoting. It generates nearly $125,000 in monthly subscription fees through Patreon. pic.twitter.com/u5wxKCaofO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2019

Who exactly is Julia Rose? This was a question that many felt the need to ask following Sunday night’s game. Specifically, what does she do for a living? One of her associates that was in attendance at the game was wearing a SHAGMAG shirt, which is the online publication created by Rose.

As it turns out, this business is very profitable for Rose and her associates. According to one report, the Patreon-based business generates $125,000 in subscription fees each month.

SHAGMAG

When the news broke about Rose and Summer flashing the camera and ultimately getting banned by MLB, there were many questions. Specifically, what is SHAGMAG? According to co-founder Stephen McHugh, the magazine is “the millennial version of Playboy.“

“Julia Rose, founder and CEO of SHAGMAG, pushed for the stunt to create awareness on breast cancer,” McHugh said in an email to Larry Brown Sports. “Julia’s company, SHAGMAG, is the millennial version of PLAYBOY. The digital magazine features Julia Rose every month along with another famous influencer, creator, or model.”

Topless Equality

When the news broke that Rose and two associates had received lifelong bans for this incident, there were many on social media that didn’t agree with the decision. Specifically, why was this trio of females getting in trouble for flashing the camera to promote breast cancer awareness while actual baseball players are allowed to run around shirtless?

Rose showed her support for this criticism, retweeting the comments made on social media and adding her thoughts to the matter.

Founder and CEO

While SHAGMAG’s Stephen McHugh was the one emailing Larry Brown Sports about the alleged publicity stunt, he made it very clear that he is not the one in charge of the publication. That title belongs to Rose.

As it turns out, Rose is the founder and CEO of SHAGMAG and is the one that came up with the idea of flashing during the seventh inning. She has also been the one that created publicity for SHAGMAG with racy photos.

Sunglasses

As her Instagram profile shows, Rose may be focused on building up her online publication, which she runs through Patreon, but she also takes time to advertise other products. Specifically, one of the companies that she partnered with is Nectar Sunglasses.

Rose was able to get some of her fans discounts on shades. Although they did have to use the specific code from her Instagram post.

Weekly Struggles

WHY DO I ALWAYS CRAVE CHICK FIL A ON A SUNDAY — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) September 15, 2019

Yes, Julia Rose is making news for her actions during the World Series, which has led to an extra focus on her social media accounts and daily choices. One aspect that came to light is that she deals with a common struggle that many in the eastern part of the country deal with daily.

As she explained on Twitter, one of her biggest issues is craving foods that are not readily available at a moment’s notice. Specifically, some chicken sandwiches would pair well with MLB action or NFL football, but they aren’t available on Sunday.

Holiday Celebrations

I have BIG plans for vday. wbu? pic.twitter.com/ovjwYinMix — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) February 13, 2019

A large majority of people view certain holidays as an excuse to uphold certain traditions. Whether it’s opening one present on December 24 or bringing the entire family to town on Thanksgiving, everyone has something that they rely on to help make the holidays better.

It appears that Julia Rose has her own specific tradition for Valentine’s Day, but it is not one that involves getting dressed up and going out on the town. Instead, wine and pizza serve as capable companions to make the night entertaining.