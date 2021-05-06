Judge Rules If Josh Duggar Can See His 6 Kids Ahead of Child Pornography Trial in July

✖

Josh Duggar will be able to have "unlimited contact" with his six children under the supervision of pregnant wife Anna Duggar as he awaits his July trial for allegedly possessing and receiving child pornography, reported PEOPLE Wednesday. The former 19 Kids and Counting star was arrested last week for allegedly downloading more than 200 images flagged as child sexual abuse material on his computer, including children ranging from 18 months to 12 years of age.

During Wednesday's virtual hearing on Wednesday at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, Judge Christy Comstock ruled that Josh would be released into the custody of a third party, family friends Lacount and Maria Reber, but noted she "cannot in good conscience" allow him to live at home with his pregnant wife and six kids: Maryella Hope, 17 months, Mason Garrett, 3, Meredith Grace, 5, Marcus Anthony, 7, Michael James, 9, and Mackynzie Renée, 11.

Aside from his own children, Josh, 33, will is not allowed to have contact with any minors, including nieces and nephews, with the judge noting she was taking into consideration his previous record of admittedly molesting five underage girls when he was a teenager, which came to light in 2015. Sisters Jill, 29, and Jessa, 28, would come forward as two of his victims in the months after the news made headlines, and Josh subsequently apologized publicly for his "wrongdoing."

Shortly after, Josh admitted to cheating on wife Anna when his personal information was among that leaked in the Ashley Madison dating site hack, and he later checked into a faith-based rehabilitation facility. Josh's business was raided by Homeland Security agents in 2019 as part of the investigation into his alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, which Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerald Faulkner described to the court as "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine." Josh has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time," Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, said in a statement after his initial hearing. "The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.