Josh Duggar's Past Accuser Speaks out About His Child Pornography Arrest

✖

The woman who previously accused Josh Duggar of sexually assaulting her in March 2015 has spoken out about his arrest on child pornography charges last week, saying she was "not surprised" at the allegations against the former 19 Kids and Counting star and hoped he would go to prison for the "rest of his life."

Danica Dillon, a former adult performer who was born Ashley Johnson, spoke to Daily Mail TV Monday after Duggar turned himself into Arkansas authorities on allegations that in 2019 he "knowingly" received sexual abuse images of children under the age of 12. Duggar pleaded not guilty to the charges against him but remains in jail awaiting his July 6 trial. Dillon called the latest turn of events "disturbing" but not surprising.

"I'm not shocked by it. I'm not shocked in the least. He's been a disgusting man his entire young adult life," Dillon told the outlet. "I know who he is, millions of people have read who he is, but he's never faced any kind of repercussion, any kind of justice." Dillon previously accused Duggar of raping her in March 2015 when she was working in a Philadelphia strip club, where she alleges she was asked by Duggar to go back to his hotel room.

When she accompanied him to his room, Dillon alleges Duggar forced himself on her, wrapping his hands around his throat. She described Duggar during the alleged encounter as having "no remorse," and saying the entire assault was "terrifying." Dillon continued that she sued Duggar after the alleged encounter but quickly realized she "didn't have the income" to take on the reality TV show star's family.

In 2015, news broke that Duggar had previously been investigated for molesting five minors when he was a teenager, but did not face charges. Sisters Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Jill (Duggar) Dillard would come forward in the aftermath of the investigation being made public to confirm they had been two of the victims, but Duggar did not face legal consequences for his actions. TLC subsequently canceled 19 Kids and Counting, moving forward with the spinoff show Counting On, which did not feature the oldest Duggar son or his wife, Anna Duggar.

Following Duggar's arrest last week, Seewald shared a joint statement with husband Ben on social media. "We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh," they wrote. "As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time."

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the patriarch and matriarch of the Duggar family thanked fans for their "continued prayers" in their own statement, calling the accusations against their son "very serious." "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner," they added. "We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."