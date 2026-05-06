‘The Valley’: Janet Offers to Carry Zack’s Baby in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Valley‘s Janet Caperna is making a major offer to Zack Wickham, and Kristen Doute isn’t so sure about the shift in their dynamic.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of The Valley, Kristen is shocked to see Zack and Janet having a BBF (best, best friends) moment after years of feuding — and she’s not here for it.

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As the friend group heads to San Diego for a getaway, Janet and Zack seem to be bonding, as she asks him if he and boyfriend Benji Quach “want babies” somewhere down the line.

(bravo)

“Mm-hmm,” Zack answers, telling Janet that having kids is a “non-negotiable” for Benji. “Good for you,” Janet responds, as Zack quips, “Well, he can take care of both me and a child. It’s like two kids. It’s fine.”

It’s then that Janet offers her help, telling the couple, “Just let me know when you need a uterus,” as her husband, Jason Caperna, interjects playfully, “Stop offering your uterus out!”

“I’m sure if Zack’s not ready for me to be planning his birthday, he’s probably also not ready for me to carry his child,” Janet admits in a confessional. “But a girl can dream.”

The light-hearted interaction soon attracts the attention of the rest of the bus, as the two are asked if they had suddenly become “friends.”



“Best, best friends,” Janet responds, as Zack quips to the camera that he can feel Kristen’s “death stare” boring “directly at me into my soul” after hearing that answer.

Nia Sanchez Booko is just as confused as Kristen, whispering to her, “What is happening?”

Kristen responds, “He won’t look at me. He won’t even make eye contact with me because he knows we’re here,” noting that Zack seems to be singing “such a different tune from the phone call I got 24 hours ago.”



Nia agrees, “It’s just a different tune from the last year,” as Kristen points out that just “24 hours ago, [Zack] was telling me how f—king crazy [Janet] is that she could ever think that they’re friends.”

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As Nia and Kristen whisper to each other, Janet tells Zack, “I actually like you,” earning a shocked look from her former rival.

It’s then that Zack catches Nia’s eye, as she whispers to him, “We’re talkin’ about you!”

As Kristen shakes her head at the “BS” of the situation with Janet and Zack, she tells him, “Don’t say one thing and do another.” While Zack protests, she insists, “Your conversation with me yesterday was polar opposite of this.”

“You’re making choices on your own. You are,” she continues. “I told you there’s consequences for all your choices and repercussions for your actions. Say what you mean, mean what you say. That’s all.”

The Valley airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.