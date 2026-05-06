‘Baylen Out Loud’ Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

Baylen Out Loud is coming back to TLC very soon.

The network has announced that the third season of the reality show will premiere on Tuesday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

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Baylen Out Loud continues to follow Baylen Dupree, a young woman living with extreme Tourette’s syndrome who blew up on TikTok. She and her fiancé, Colin Dooley, “enter one of the biggest chapters of their lives. With Baylen continuing to meet the daily realities of Tourette head-on, the couple faces mounting pressure as wedding plans take shape alongside new career demands, financial decisions, and the possibility of a major move.”

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The much-anticipated season kicks off with Dupree and Dooley marking the start of their wedding journey with a joint bachelor/bachelorette party alongside friends. Aside from wedding planning, Colin takes the next steps in his career, which raises questions for the couple about finances, priorities, and what comes next. With a potential move on the table, Baylen and Colin do not always see eye to eye with their families as they consider the future they want to build together.”

Also included will be Dupree pushing herself toward “greater independence” as she tackles milestones both big and small. “From air travel on her own terms to taking on challenges that test her confidence, living with Tourette’s syndrome remains central to her experience. Baylen continues to face it all with wit, honesty, and humor, supported by her loved ones, even as the stakes grow higher. Through it all, Baylen proves that living authentically is the ultimate celebration.”

TLC

Baylen Out Loud premiered in January 2025, with Season 2 coming to an end in December. There were previous rumors that the show would not be getting a third season, so fans will be happy to know that those rumors are false, and fans will be able to follow along with Dupree and Dooley as they prepare for their wedding and start a new chapter in their lives. Of course, the couple has been taking fans along for the ride on TikTok every so often, but now viewers will be getting even more details.

The series is produced by Michael Levitt Productions for TLC. Season 3 of Baylen Out Loud premieres on Tuesday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, streaming the next day on HBO Max.