Anna Duggar's Response to Critic Pops up Amid Husband Josh Duggar's Arrest

Counting On star Anna Duggar announced she and husband Josh Duggar are expecting their seventh child last week, days before Josh was arrested by federal agents in Arkansas. The baby announcement was met with comments from critics who felt the couple had too many children. One person asked how they support them all, prompting a quick response from Duggar. The two are also parents to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 18 months.

"It’s a GIRL!!!!!" Duggar wrote on Instagram. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!" She included a photo of the family together in a field, as well as a brief video showing pink confetti falling on the couple from an umbrella while their children ran by them.

Since sharing the news, thousands of Duggar's followers sent their congratulations, but others criticized the family for having so many children. "How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?" one fan asked, reports PEOPLE. "Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family," Anna replied.

It is not publicly known what Josh, 33, does for a living. He once worked at a car dealership, but it ran into trouble in November 2019. That month, Homeland Security agents raided the Springdale, Arkansas company's office as part of a federal investigation. A local Arkansas news outlet reported that same month that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's home was raided by Homeland Security as well, but Josh's parents denied this. The family said they were "shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind."

Josh is also involved in a civil lawsuit involving alleged real estate fraud. In December 2019, his real estate firm, ALB Investments LLC, was held in contempt of court. An Arkansas resident filed a lawsuit against Josh's company in April 2019, claiming he bought a property from Edward L. Lewis for $17,5000 in the early 2000s, but it was later purchased by Josh years later for $1,000 without the resident's knowledge.

Josh later worked at a used car dealership, but in September 2020, it was discovered that the business was no longer active. That same month, there were reports that Duggar and Josh moved into Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's home. On Thursday, Josh was arrested by federal agents in Arkansas and held without bail. It is not known what charges he is facing.