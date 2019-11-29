Anna Duggar Reveals First Photo of Newborn Daughter Maryella

Anna Duggar has something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving! After welcoming her six child with husband Josh Duggar Wednesday morning, the former Counting On star took to Instagram later that night to share the first photo of daughter Maryella Hope. Born at 9:12 a.m., little Maryella weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Nov 27, 2019 at 4:38pm PST

“Maryella Hope arrived one day ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2019 and a great reminder to be grateful for all God has done for us!” Duggar captioned a gallery of images of her newborn. “We are so excited and thankful to God for His special blessing giving us this precious, happy & healthy baby girl!”

The sweet snaps drew plenty of reactions from fans, including members of the Duggar family, who also expressed their thanks for the newest member of the family.

“Congratulations!!! She is so sweet!” Kendra and Joseph Duggar, who recently welcomed their second child together, wrote.

“Congratulations!!!! She’s so beautiful,” one fan commented.

“She is so adorable!” Josiah and Lauren Duggar, parents to newborn daughter Bella Milagro Duggar, wrote.

Duggar’s photos came just hours after she and her husband announced Maryella’s birth in a statement to Us Weekly.

“On Thanksgiving eve our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratefulness for the arrival of our sixth child!” the couple said. “Maryella Hope arrived this morning at 9:12am. 8 pounds and 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications. We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!”

Little Maryella joins older siblings Mackynzie, 9; Michael, 7; Marcus, 5; Meredith, 3; and, Mason, 2.

After tying the knot in September of 2008 and welcoming their first child in 2009, the TLC personalities shared the exciting news in April that they were pregnant with their sixth child, telling Us Weekly at the time that they “couldn’t be happier to share with the world that our family is growing by one this Fall. We continually stand amazed by God’s love, redemption, grace and blessings in our lives. Our entire little family is ecstatic!”

According to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the coupe’s five other children were “so excited to have a little sibling on the way!”