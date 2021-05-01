Josh Duggar First Image Entering Jail in New Surveillance Footage Following Arrest

✖

New surveillance footage of Josh Duggar surrounded by law enforcement officials in an Arkansas jail Friday has surfaced. Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday and booked into Washington County, Arkansas jail without bond. He was arraigned Friday morning and faces two federal charges related to the receipt and possession of child pornography.

The footage, obtained by NewsNation Now, shows Duggar being led from his cell to a bench, where he sat for the virtual arraignment Friday. One officer pats Duggar down before removing handcuffs. The 33-year-old wore a white sweatshirt, dark pants, and black sneakers. During the hearing, Duggar's attorney, Justin Gelfand, entered a not guilty plea on Duggar's behalf. A bail hearing was scheduled for May 5 and the trial start date set for July 6. The judge said if Duggar is granted bail, he cannot be in a residence with minors.

The charges against Duggar were not read in the hearing, but the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas later released a statement on the charges. A federal grand jury indicted him on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar allegedly obtained images of children being sexually abused in 2019. If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each charge.

"Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime," Duggar's three attorneys said in a statement after the arraignment. "But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."

Duggar is the oldest of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's 19 children and starred on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting. That show was canceled in 2015 after it was revealed that Duggar molested several underage girls, including four of his sisters when he was 14 and 15. It was also revealed that he had an account with Ashley Madison, an online dating website for married people. Duggar publicly apologized to his wife Anna Duggar for cheating and he went to a faith-based rehab center. Duggar and Anna are parents to six children. Anna announced she is pregnant with their seventh less than a week before Duggar's arrest.

TLC has continued its relationship with the Duggar family by airing Counting On, which features all members of the family except Duggar. “TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network said in a statement on Friday. “19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then.”