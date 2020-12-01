✖

Mady Gosselin is spilling the tea about her family's fraught Thanksgiving, sharing that the holiday with mom Kate Gosselin and five of her seven siblings devolved into a "real life" fight. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 20, planned on taking part in a new TikTok trend, during which people jokingly recreate the iconic Gossip Girl Thanksgiving scene, in which people leave the table angrily after an argument breaks out as Jason Derulo’s "Whatcha Say" plays.

Instead, the college student shared a video of her face with the same song playing, writing, "I was going to make my family do this trend at dinner but then it happened in real life." Mady didn't go into specifics, but made it clear that everyone had gotten over the disagreement, captioning the TikTok, "Everything is all good now though."

(Photo: TikTok/Mady Gosselin)

Mady and twin sister Cara are living with mom Kate while home from college, and the Kate Plus Date alum currently has custody of 16-year-olds Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, while the two other sextuplets, Hannah and Collin, live with her ex-husband Jon Gosselin and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad. Kate and her household are currently preparing to move after listing their Pennsylvania home, with a source telling InTouch Weekly last week that the last Thanksgiving in the house would be "bittersweet."

"She’s planning to have a big, family Thanksgiving dinner with all the kids," the insider said of the TLC alum. "Unfortunately, Collin and Hannah will be celebrating with their dad, [Jon Gosselin], and his girlfriend, Colleen [Conrad], and her kids. Kate wishes it could be different, but that’s the way it is. She’s not going to let that put a damper on the holidays." While Jon and Conrad hoped Collin and Hannah would "get to see their other siblings," the source didn't reveal if that happened. "Colleen is always encouraging it, and Jon isn’t opposed to it," they added. 'That would really make the holidays special. Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed."

There has been tension between the exes for a long time amid their ongoing custody issues, with Jon saying on The Dr. Oz Show last month that Kate "didn't even notify" Hannah she was selling her childhood home. "[Hannah] was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn’t even call her to say, ‘Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house,'” he said on the Nov. 10 episode. "There is no contact."