Kate Gosselin has reportedly sold the Pennsylvania home she and ex-husband Jon Gosselin bought at the height of their TLC reality show's popularity in 2008. The estate was sold in a $1.3 million deal that still has to be finalized, reports TMZ. The property, which covers 7,591 square feet and sits on 23 acres in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, was only on the market for a few weeks before Gosselin found a buyer.

Gosselin and Jon bought the home in 2008 for $1.1 million, and it quickly became the setting for Jon & Kate Plus 8. The mansion was built in 1997. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a swimming pool, a patio, an outdoor spa and kitchen, a game room, a fireplace, and a full chef's kitchen inside. The three-car garage also has private living quarters. On Oct. 23, Us Weekly reported Gosselin listed the home for $1.2 million.

The decision to sell comes at a precarious time for Gosselin. A few days after the home was listed, a source told InTouch Weekly that Gosselin's "finances are not what they used to be," although she is not "broke." Gosselin is "not working" and there are "no checks" coming in. "It costs a lot of money to care for the kids and the lifestyle she’s been accustomed to. Having a hit TV show had a lot of perks. Things have definitely changed. That’s why she’s looking to sell her home," the insider explained, adding that the ongoing custody battle with Jon "never seems to end."

Gosselin took ownership of the home as part of the 2009 divorce settlement. Jon and Gosselin are parents to 20-year-old twins Cara and Mady, and 16-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah. Hannah and Collin live with Jon, who has accused Gosselin of causing Collin to have PTSD. Gosselin, in turn, has accused Jon of being abusive to Collin. In September, Gosselin called Jon a "violent and abusive person" after Collin accused Jon of beating him. Local Child & Youth Services and police investigated the claims, but the police decided against taking further action.

Earlier this month, Jon appeared on The Dr. Oz Show, where he publicly called out for his children to speak out amid the drama and suggested an "intervention" from the children would be the only way the former couple could get along again. "I think the kids need to talk," Jon told Dr. Mehmet Oz. "I mean, I’m giving them the outlet of, 'If you want to talk to the public because you’re public [people], you have every opportunity to do these things.'"