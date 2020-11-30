Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Colleen Conrad Marks 6th Anniversary With Reflection: 'We've Been Through a Lot'

Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad first began dating six years ago and in honor of the anniversary, Conrad took to Instagram to reflect on their time together. Gosselin, of course, was previously married to Kate Gosselin before the two separated in 2009 after bringing eight children into the world together.

On her Instagram, Conrad posted a photo of the two embracing in front of the bay. “We’ve been through a lot together and every day, I love you more and more,” she began her caption. Between the two of them, she was the only one to commemorate the big day. “I can’t imagine you not being in my life. I can’t wait to see what the coming years have in store for us! Happy 6th anniversary Jon.” Gosselin, though, has remained quiet on social media after going silent in July, so him not posting anything about their anniversary doesn’t signify anything of significance.

This comes after the two spent Thanksgiving together as the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star had shared his hopes of having two of his children, Collin and Hannah, making time to go see the rest of their siblings that live with their mother. The source to InTouch Weekly noted that Conrad actually has been the one pressing the most to have all the children remain in touch and continue having a relationship despite their parents going their separate ways. The source said that she is “always encouraging” the children staying in touch and making time for one another. There hasn’t been any follow-up as to whether or not the two kids did make it out to their mother’s over the Thanksgiving break or not.

As for Kate Gosselin, she just went through her last holiday spent in her Pennsylvania home, which previously was where the entire family lived. Gosselin put the home up for sale and quickly saw it go off the market after it was purchased for more than $1.3 million. The home had been in the family since 2008 when they bought the house for $1.1 million. In anticipation of it being her final Thanksgiving at the property, Gosselin had plans of spending it with the six children who reside there with hopes of the other two making their way over there. The family first rose to fame in 2007 when the Discovery Health Channel aired Jon & Kate Plus 8 before moving to TLC.