Jon Gosselin 'Hopes' Children Collin and Hannah Will See Their Siblings on Thanksgiving

Jon Gosselin and ex Kate Gosselin may not get along, but he's hoping at least their kids will be on good terms this holiday season. As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, one source says that Gosselin and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad are hoping that Hannah and Collin get to see their siblings this year. In fact, the insider added that it's Conrad that pushes for it.

"Colleen is always encouraging it, and Jon isn't opposed to it," the source told InTouch Weekly. "That would really make the holiday's special. Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed." Since Thanksgiving is Thursday, the two plan on having a very traditional-style meal. "Jon and Colleen will gather all the kids for a big traditional spread. Hannah will help Colleen and her daughter Jordan in the kitchen, with Jon, Collin and Jesse, Collin's son, regulated to setting the table and clean up duties."

As for Kate, her Thanksgiving will be bittersweet as she plans to spend her last one in her family home. She listed the Pennsylvania property back in October after purchasing it for a little more than $1 million more than a decade ago. The home sold for $1.3 million and it was reported that her struggle with finances is why she decided to sell it in the first place. The outlet said that her income isn't what it use to be and therefore has been struggling to keep up with the payments. So, in honor of her last Thanksgiving at this specific space, "She's planning to have a big, family Thanksgiving dinner with all the kids."

Things have been rough between Kate and Gosselin the last decade. The two have had many public differences, with Gosselin recently calling for his kids to speak out after physical abuse allegations surfaced. Appearing on The Dr. Oz Show earlier in the month, Jon urged his kids to open up if what they experienced was true. A report surfaced on Twitter but has since been deleted that suggested Collin had accused his father of punching him in the face and kicking him in the ribs, though nothing has come from this alleged claims. A letter obtained by Entertainment Tonight said those claims were "unfounded."

The two divorced in 2009 after they quickly rose to fame when Kate got pregnant with eight children. Throughout the years, Gosselin has spoken pretty candidly about how Kate didn't allow him to visit his children, but eventually scored two custody wins in 2018.