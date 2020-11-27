Kate Gosselin Posts Rare Comment to Daughter Mady Amid Ongoing Drama With Ex Jon Over Home

✖

Kate Gosselin made a rare appearance in daughter Mady's Instagram comments, praising her "fashionista" daughter as the family celebrated their last Thanksgiving in their Pennsylvania home. The Kate Plus 8 star couldn't help but gush as the 20-year-old college student showed off a photo of her holiday charcuterie board, joking it was "very millennial" of her to put together.

"So delicious! Even my fashionista girl can cook, right Mad?" her mom commented right away, adding a winking emoji. "Thank you, my girls, for taking control of the cooking today so I could focus on sorting and packing. :)" Kate and the six of the eight children she had with ex-husband Jon Gosselin are currently preparing to move from their longtime home, with a source telling InTouch Weekly Kate wanted to have a special last Thanksgiving in the family home, even though it would be "bittersweet."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by madelyn gosselin (@mady.gosselin)

"She’s planning to have a big, family Thanksgiving dinner with all the kids," the insider said of the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum. "Unfortunately, Collin and Hannah will be celebrating with their dad, [Jon Gosselin], and his girlfriend, Colleen [Conrad], and her kids. Kate wishes it could be different, but that’s the way it is. She’s not going to let that put a damper on the holidays."

While Jon and Conrad hoped Collin and Hannah would "get to see their other siblings," the source didn't have word on whether or not that happened. "Colleen is always encouraging it, and Jon isn’t opposed to it," they added. 'That would really make the holidays special. Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed."

Jon and Kate have been going back and forth since 2009 over their relationship with twins Cara and Mady, 20, as well as 16-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden. In 2018, Jon was awarded custody of Hannah and Collin, and the two teens live with their father not far from their mom and siblings.

Earlier this month, Jon told Dr. Mehmet Oz on The Dr. Oz Show that Kate "didn't even notify" Hannah that she had listed the family home, and that he himself found out via text message. "[Hannah] was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn’t even call her to say, ‘Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house,'” he said on the Nov. 10 episode. "There is no contact."