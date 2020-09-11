Jon Gosselin Breaks Silence on Abuse Allegations After Ex Kate Gosselin Speaks Out 

✖

Jon Gosselin has spoken out on claims he was abusive towards his 16-year-old son Collin Gosselin. Last week, Collin reportedly took to Instagram to accuse his father of physically abusing him. Gosselin's ex-wife Kate Gosselin spoke out on Thursday after the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services told her they launched an investigation. A representative for Gosselin said he has "never abused Collin."

"No charges have been filed against him and there's no ongoing CYS investigation," Gosselin's representative told E! News Thursday. "Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs." The CYS report PEOPLE viewed did not name Gosselin as the suspect behind the abuse, but the outlet notes the allegations are consistent with Collin's claims. The alleged abuse is of "causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching."

Back on Sept. 5, Collin shared a now-deleted Instagram post, accusing his father of beating him up and punching him "in the face" until his nose was swollen and he started bleeding. "He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar," Collin allegedly wrote. Collin's Instagram page is private, and he reportedly posted a new selfie after getting a haircut earlier this week. "Life is too great to not enjoy!" he wrote.

According to PEOPLE, CYS notified Kate about the open investigation. "You do not punch and kick your children," she told the outlet in response. "You do not kick a child. I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children." She pointed out that there is a child abuse law in Pennsylvania that "states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period." She also said she no longer wants her children around Gosselin. "Enough is enough," she said.

The Lower Heidelburg Township Police Department did not have a comment on the case. Berks County District Attorney John Adams told PEOPLE there were "no charges or citations filed" after the alleged incident in the CYS report. "That’s the only incident we are aware of at this point and there was no citation or charges filed as a result of the incident," Adams said.

Kate said the idea that Gosselin might not face charges "makes me sick to my stomach," and added she does not want this "buried, swept under the rug or minimized." Gosselin and Kate are parents to 19-year-old twins Cara and Mady; and 16-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aeden, Collin, Leah and Joel. They divorced in 2009. Gosselin was granted sole legal and physical custody of Collin in December 2018, and he also has custody of Hannah.