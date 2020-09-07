✖

Collin Gosselin, the son of former TLC stars Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin, shared a positive update on Instagram Sunday, telling his followers he is doing "better than ever." The 16-year-old now lives with his father and sister Hannah, two years after he left the boarding school Kate sent him to. Last week, Collin made shocking allegations against Gosselin, calling his father a "liar" and accusing him of abuse in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"Got a new cut and I’m doing better than ever," Collin wrote on his private Instagram page, alongside a selfie, reports Us Weekly. "Life is too great to not enjoy!" He added the hashtag "live like it's your last day." The post was published three days after Collin accused his father of beating him up and punching him "in the face" until he had a swollen nose and began bleeding on Wednesday. "He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar," Collin wrote in the now-deleted Instagram post, reports Perez Hilton.

Gosselin has not responded to the allegations. His most recent Instagram post was published on July 6 and is a selfie with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. Collin can be seen in a post Conrad shared on Aug. 29 though. "A quick, short but amazing and also needed quick vacation! Love my family and our friends in Ponte Vedra," Conrad wrote.

Hannah and Collin are the only children from his marriage to Kate who lives with Gosselin. The former couple divorced in 2009 and are parents to eight children: 19-year-old twins Cara and Mady; and 16-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aeden, Collin, Leah and Joel. The family became stars thanks to TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 series, which originally ran from 2007 until 2009. After the divorce, Kate continued the show without Gosselin. Last year, TLC aired Kate Plus Date, a short-lived dating series.

Kate initially had full legal custody and shared physical custody of all eight children. In December 2018, Gosselin was given sole legal and physical custody of Collin, more than a year after The Daily Mail published a letter Collin wrote to his father, asking him to pull him out of Fairmount Behavioral Health Institute. Hannah also decided to join Collin and her father in Pennsylvania.

Gosselin said Kate has no contact with Collin. During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show last year, Gosselin claimed he had to "reparent" Hannah and Collin after they moved in together. He accused Kate of being obsessed with fame and said there is no hope for co-parenting their children together. "The only time I see my ex-wife is in court," Gosselin said at the time. "It's just never going to happen due to personality disorders and everything else. We just have different aspects of how we want to parent. In two more years, we are going to have a lot of adults."