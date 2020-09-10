Kate Gosselin Reveals Jon Gosselin Is Being Investigated Over Son Collin's Abuse Claims

Kate Gosselin has revealed that her ex-husband Jon Gosselin is being investigated over the abuse claims brought against him by their son Collin. On Sept. 5, it was reported that Collin had shared a post on his private Instagram page, alleging that his father had "beat," "punched," and kicked him. In a statement issued exclusively to PEOPLE, Kate responded to the claims, saying, "You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child."

She continued, "I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children. There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period." Kate then said, "I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough," and added that the whole situation "makes me sick to my stomach."

Kate went on to say, "I do not want this buried, swept under the rug or minimized. As a mother, I am not going to sit quietly and idly by while my child, any of my children, is assaulted by anyone, let alone their own father. I am spotlighting this, and I will keep shouting about it, in the hopes that the authorities and the courts will finally do the right thing. Do not return my child to an abuser’s home. Jon needs to be charged with a crime. If this were your child, would you feel okay with having it swept under the rug?

Kate and Jon share eight children together, with Collin and Hannah — two of the former couple's sextuplets — being the only ones that Jon has custody of. Jon's custody of Collin, notably, came after Jon accused Kate of abusing the 16-year-old. "I stayed silent for a long time as Jon has repeatedly tried to start world wars with vicious words, allegations of abuse that were always unfounded, but I never engaged—I never fought back for myself or to defend myself, because there were eight people who matter more to me," Kate added in her new statement. "But now that it involves one of my children, I will not stay silent anymore. Say whatever you want about me, and I’ll stay on the high road. But you harm my children, I’m ready to fight back." At this time, Jon has not responded to or commented on the accusations.