Jon Gosselin Reportedly Accused of Physically Abusing 16-Year-Old Son Collin

Jon Gosselin has reportedly been accused of physically abusing his 16-year-old son Collin. According to Perez Hilton, Collin made the allegations in a since-deleted Instagram post. "My dad is a liar," Collin wrote in the Thursday morning post. "Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding."

The teen went on to say, "He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar." At this time, Gosselin does not appear to have responded to or commented on the accusations. Notably, Collin and his sister Hannah are the only two of Gosselin's eight children that he has custody of. Hannah opted to leave the custody of her mother, Kate, and live with her dad a few years ago, and he eventually got custody of Collin after a accusations emerged that Kate had been abusive toward the teen and placed him in a mental health facility. Gosselin fought to her Collin out, eventually succeeding and bringing Collin to live with himself and Hannah.

Gosselin has not been quiet about his criticisms of his ex-wife Kate's parenting methods, even going so far as to sit down with Dr. Mehmet Oz on The Dr. Oz Show and claim that he had to "reparent" them. "Fame's different only because fame … things are given to you. You're held to a higher standard. You're put on a pedestal … the attention, it’s almost like a drug," he said. "Like an addiction. And once you have that, and that lifestyle, you can see certain tendencies in people. It just … it feeds and feeds and feeds."

Gosselin went on to say, "I have to reparent my kids," and then addressed the allegations that Kate had been mentally and emotionally abusive to their children, specifically Collin. "A lot of stuff happened, abuse wise, mental, physical. Even though they are 15, they might [behave like they're] 12. The mental abuse, the alienation, just the put-downs … Isolation is a huge one," he continued. "I make them join clubs and go to dances and football games. ... We all go to … therapy." Collin and Hannah are two of Gosselin's sextuplets that he shares with Kate. The former couple also share 19-year-old twins Mady and Cara.