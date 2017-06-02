Joanna Gaines Flies 'Into 2021' With Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

✖

Between the Magnolia Network launch and her return to TV with a brand new cooking show, lifestyle, and domestic design expert, Joanna Gaines is taking flight in the new year with help from Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot. In a video shared by the Texas native to her Instagram Stories Wednesday night, Gaines revealed she was watching Wonder Woman 1984 following its HBO Max debut last weekend.

The clip captured by Gaines shows Wonder Woman flying above the clouds with the caption, "We going into 2021 like..." followed by tags for the movie and Gadot's handle. Amid mass theater closures in most of North America, Wonder Woman 1984 was released on Dec. 25 by HBO Max and became available on video-on-demand. Bringing in a whopping $85 million worldwide, the film performed very well under the current climate, becoming the biggest film to open during the coronavirus pandemic.

As for Gaines, the past holiday season has undoubtedly been an appreciated one for her family as 2021 has much in store for the 42-year-old and her husband, Chip Gaines, 46. Appreciating the slow-down and rest before the two launch Magnolia Network in the year ahead, Gaines writes in her blog that she has learned from the intricacies of her garden that she too needs "true, deep, meaningful, and nurturing rest."

"I need time to rest my body and rest my mind. I cannot run on fumes," she wrote in the entry ahead of the holiday season. "In order to sustain and maintain my creativity, I need to be replenished and restored in ways only rest can provide. It's the only thing that can carry me from what has been done to what is still to come."

With Gaines and Chip gearing up for the launch of Magnolia Network in the year ahead while continuing to be a part of the Discovery family, the pair will surely have their plates filled. Three years after sharing their beloved HGTV series, Fixer Upper was ending, the couple revealed a Fixer Upper reboot was in the works. On the heels of that news, they also announced the reboot would debut on their upcoming network, Magnolia, set to debut sometime in 2021.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," the couple shared in a statement. "These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We've missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we're excited to do that again very soon!"

Fans will get a sneak peek of what's to come with Magnolia Network in 2021 with two all-new specials simulcasted ahead of their new series, Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, premiering Jan. 4 on discovery+. In a one-hour special called The Making of Magnolia Table airing Sunday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. ET across Food Network, HGTV, Cooking Channel and DIY, fans get a chance to see how Gaines and her husband Chip have remodeled a historic gristmill into the charming site of her new cooking show.

According to Discovery, the parent company of Magnolia Network, some of the new network's content will first head to discovery+ and cost $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 without ads. There is no debut date yet after it was originally slated to be available in October but was postponed due to the pandemic.