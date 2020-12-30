Joanna Gaines: All the Magnolia Network Star's Best Photos of 2020

Chip and Joanna Gaines have a reputation for being the power couple of home design. The former Fixer Upper hosts have expanded their brand and created an entire network while also rebuilding large portions of Waco, Texas, and raising a sizable family. They are only getting busier with the new Magnolia Network, which will serve as the home to several shows. The slate of shows is not yet available, but Gaines continues to keep her fans entertained on social media.

Throughout 2020, Gaines has been providing glimpses into her life with her family, as well as teases about what is to come. She showed off her baking skills while teasing her upcoming cooking show. She also revealed that a Fixer Upper reboot is on the way for the new Magnolia Network. Here are some of Gaines' best snaps from 2020.