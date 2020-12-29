Joanna Gaines' New Cooking Show: How to Watch and When Is 'Magnolia Table' Airing

✖

Mark your calendars, Joanna Gaines fans! The beloved domestic home and lifestyle personality is heading back to the small screen after Fixer Upper ended almost two years ago and giving fans an official tease of what's coming to Magnolia Network in 2021 with two all-new specials simulcasted ahead of their new series, Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, premiering Jan. 4 on discovery+. In a one-hour special called The Making of Magnolia Table airing Sunday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. ET across Food Network, HGTV, Cooking Channel and DIY, fans get a chance to see how Gaines and her husband Chip have remodeled a historic gristmill into the charming site of her new cooking show.

Immediately following the behind-the-scenes sneak peek, the Food Network and Cooking Channel will premiere the first two episodes of Magnolia Table, giving fans the opportunity to cook with Gaines. In the first episode, "A Family Tradition," the 42-year-old will share a cherished family favorite of Grandpa Stevens — a classic Lebanese dish, Fatayer, served with Lebanese salad, hummus and baklava for dessert. In the second episode, "A Friendsgiving Feast," Gaines shares an evergreen classic — a rich and decadent Friendsgiving casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans amandine and a cherry almond crisp for dessert.

In a teaser for the network shared by Gaines via her social media pages, including Instagram, the Texas native teases, "I think if your kitchen is not messy, you're not having fun," among a montage of clips, featuring her cooking alongside one of her daughters and even revealing how there might be one whole episode devoted to the joy of light, fluffy and buttery biscuits.

In a press release from the network, Gaines stresses the "impact" food has not just on our lives, but the togetherness of family. "It bolsters our traditions and it maintains our fondest memories and our notion of home and family," she said. "With just one bite, food can bring you back to a specific moment in time. Season One of my cooking show is filled with tried and true, family favorites that do just that. Recipes that remind me of my childhood, or my heritage, or lazy Saturday mornings at home with my family."

She goes on to share how the cooking show is a "celebration" of her family, Texas community and traditions around the table. "I hope you enjoy Magnolia Table as much as I've enjoyed filming it," she continued. "It's an honor to get to share some of my favorite recipes with you!"

The sneak peeks airing across all the networks is the grand lead-up to discovery+'s exclusive first look at content from the Magnolia Network, the forthcoming multiplatform joint venture with Gaines and her husband Chip. Some of the previews fans will get a chance to see include the newest reinvention of the couple's beloved HGTV series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home; the first season of Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines; Road to Launch, featuring conversations with the Gaineses and various talents from their network's programming slate; and the documentary, Courage to Run featuring Chip's first marathon and premiere episodes from at least 10 other Magnolia Network original series. The previews will be exclusive to discovery+ until the launch of the Gaineses' network later in 2021.