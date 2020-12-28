Joanna Gaines' Christmas Photo With Family Drums up Vibrant Response From Social Media

Over the holiday weekend, lifestyle and design guru, Joanna Gaines took to social media to share an adorable snapshot of her youngest child Crew drumming up a storm following Christmas. In the photo featuring husband Chip Gaines and their children peering at young Crew from the couch, the 2-year-old can be seen playing on a drum set by their grandly decorated Christmas tree.

Simply captioned with the holiday greeting, "Merry Christmas," the photo raked in more than 11,300 likes and hundreds of comments and retweets on Twitter. The image garnered a similar response on Instagram with more than 642,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Gaines and her family share a number of traditions and decorating tips with fans on social media, but one of their most beloved holiday traditions is one that finds the couple creating a bit more magic for their children every year.

"Every year I wrap the doorway for the kids to run through on their way to opening the gifts," Chip shared in a video shared by Target for their home collection line last year. "It's such a fun way for [them] to get pumped up for the festive day ahead. We love to see the anticipation and excitement on their faces and really hope that one day they will continue the tradition with their families."

Scroll through to see how fans on social media have been responding to the adorable gift the toddler received on Christmas by the Magnolia Network couple.