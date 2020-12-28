Joanna Gaines' Christmas Photo With Family Drums up Vibrant Response From Social Media
Over the holiday weekend, lifestyle and design guru, Joanna Gaines took to social media to share an adorable snapshot of her youngest child Crew drumming up a storm following Christmas. In the photo featuring husband Chip Gaines and their children peering at young Crew from the couch, the 2-year-old can be seen playing on a drum set by their grandly decorated Christmas tree.
Simply captioned with the holiday greeting, "Merry Christmas," the photo raked in more than 11,300 likes and hundreds of comments and retweets on Twitter. The image garnered a similar response on Instagram with more than 642,000 likes and thousands of comments.
Merry Christmas! 🥁😳🎧 pic.twitter.com/D32penuSYs— Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) December 26, 2020
Gaines and her family share a number of traditions and decorating tips with fans on social media, but one of their most beloved holiday traditions is one that finds the couple creating a bit more magic for their children every year.
"Every year I wrap the doorway for the kids to run through on their way to opening the gifts," Chip shared in a video shared by Target for their home collection line last year. "It's such a fun way for [them] to get pumped up for the festive day ahead. We love to see the anticipation and excitement on their faces and really hope that one day they will continue the tradition with their families."
Scroll through to see how fans on social media have been responding to the adorable gift the toddler received on Christmas by the Magnolia Network couple.
Prodigies in the making...
You’re brave! And coming from a musician, thanks for sowing into his potential giftedness early! Merry Christmas, Gaines family- you always make us smile! 🎄😊— pamelahaddix (@pamelahaddix) December 26, 2020
prevnext
My middle brother is one heck of a drummer. He played in a bunch of little rock bands in the '60's, and I ended up playing percussion in high school orchestra (loved it a lot more than the cello!). Not seeing anything bad here...💗💗💗💗💗— Masked Pikachu! (@SchmoopyWoopy) December 26, 2020
Cont...
My little boy started on a similar set at 3.5 years old! He is now 13 and loves to play...even plays every week at our church! Drummer mom tip: invest in an electric set when they get a little better and seem to want to continue playing...you can control the volume! 😆— Morganluxy (@morganluxy) December 26, 2020
prevnext
Same. pic.twitter.com/T8jkqvPXkc— Travis Todd (@TravisLTodd) December 26, 2020
Minor home renovations...
Thinking that gift is going to need a shed 🥁😂🎉— Ben Pitts Nashville (@NashSpaceBroker) December 26, 2020
Merry Christmas to the Gaines Family 🎄
prevnext
uhhhhh, time to soundproof the garage, Chipper ...— Romo (@nelsonromo) December 26, 2020
'Drum fun'
We are having the same Christmas drum fun! #TheLittleDrummerBoy pic.twitter.com/6Iqwdt9JrT— Kristy Lynn (@ThisIsMomsense) December 26, 2020
prevnext
Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/401OuVUjkg— John Edward Garcia (@JohnEG78) December 26, 2020
'Beautiful happy family'
Merry Christmas to the entire Gaines Family — Susan Marie (@MyLilacCottage) December 26, 2020
prevnext
Merry Christmas to you, the little drummer and everybody else. Have a blast.— Sammy Chiwaka (@samymx95) December 26, 2020
Regret?
That is not how you get a Silent Night. 😂 hope you like the Little Drummer Boy!— Rachel Aplikowski (@raplikowski) December 26, 2020
prevnext
Oh No...Anything bar a drum kit lol...You guys are going to regret that decision at 7am Sunday morning lol— canzy darrin (@CanzyD) December 26, 2020
Magnolia Network, 2021
Three years after stating their beloved HGTV series was ending, Gaines and her husband Chip revealed a Fixer Upper reboot is officially in the works. The couple announced the exciting news in a statement this past summer, claiming the reboot would be debuting on their upcoming TV network, Magnolia Network set to debut in 2021.0comments
"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," the couple shared. "These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!"
According to Discovery, the parent company of Magnolia Network, some of the new network's content will first head to Discovery+, which will launch on Jan. 4, 2021, and cost $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 without ads. There is no debut date yet after it was originally slated to be available in October, but was postponed due to the pandemic.prev