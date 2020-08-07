'Counting On': Jinger Duggar Under Fire By Fans After Giving Dating Advice on Her Podcast

✖

The latest episode of Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy Vuolo's podcast is all about dating and how to stay "encouraged" while still single. Instead of welcoming advice from the Vuolos, the Counting On star's Instagram followers got upset. They pointed out how young Jinger was when Jeremy began courting her and some noted they did not need to be married to be happy.

On Thursday, Jinger teased the podcast episode with a photo of the couple recording the podcast. "Want to be married? Jer and I talk about how to stay encouraged while single on the [Hope We Hold] podcast," Jinger wrote. "And I share a bit of my journey and what I’ve learned since being married. It was an interesting conversation!" The post quickly picked up over 250 comments, including some from followers who rejected her advice on the subject.

"Jinger was single for like 5 mins. Don’t think she knows much about that topic," one fan wrote, referring to how Jinger was only 22 when Jeremy began courting her, notes InTouch Weekly. Another fan noted they are 32 and have been married for six years and would not consider giving dating advice, adding, "Everyone is different. Holding up your life as [an] example to others seems very conceited to me."

Other fans criticized her message and interpreted it as saying being single was negative. "Nah, I don’t need a husband for happiness. I’m all good," one person wrote. Another shared a longer message, writing, "That kind of makes it sounds like there's something wrong with you if you're single, the whole "staying hopeful" angle. Looking to be married is the wrong way to be in a relationship. You shouldn't want to be married until you're already in love with someone, and even then, maybe marriage isn't right for you. Make sure you don't disparage those who are single. It's insulting."

In the Duggar family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have expected their children to marry early. All of the Duggar children over 21 are married, except for 30-year-old Jana Duggar. Last month, Jana told Us Weekly she was "not worried" about still being single, but she does hope to marry like her siblings. "Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think... I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path," she told the magazine. Jana said she has felt some pressur, but she believes worrying will "make things way worse."