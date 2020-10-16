'Counting On': Jinger Duggar Hits Back at Critics Calling Her Out for Drinking Pumpkin Spice Latte While Pregnant

✖

Counting On star Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo made sure the critics who would come after her for drinking coffee while pregnant knew her drink did not have caffeine. The reality TV star shared a selfie with a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte in hand as she celebrated the fall season. Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are expecting their second child. The two are also parents to daughter Felicity, 2.

"Happy day with a pumpkin spice latte in hand. It’s the little things," Vuolo wrote in the caption for the selfie. She sought to get ahead of critics by adding the hashtag "yes, it's decaf" to let people know she was not drinking a fully caffeinated cup. Vuolo's comments still sparked a discussion among fans. "Even if it’s not decaf, you’re 'allowed' caffeine while pregnant," one person wrote. That message led to a debate, with some fans claiming a little caffeine was ok. "Wow....look at all these people with medical degrees who replied to your comment," one person wrote. "I drank a cup of coffee a day through both my pregnancies! I popped out two healthy kids!"

In August, the journal BMJ published a new study advising women to avoid drinking caffeine completely during pregnancy. However, some researchers not involved in the study told CNN drinking caffeine in moderation was still ok. "Our guidance remains that moderate caffeine consumption, less than 200 mg per day, does not appear to be a major contributing factor in miscarriage or preterm birth," Dr. Christopher Zahn, vice president of practice activities for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told CNN.

The U.K. Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists issued a statement similar to Zahn's. "(The) advice to limit caffeine intake to 200 milligrams (mg) per day -- the equivalent to two cups of instant coffee -- still stands," Dr. Daghni Rajasingam, a spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, told CNN. "This paper does not supersede all the other evidence that has found that a limited intake of caffeine is safe for the majority of pregnant women."

Almost everything the Duggars do sparks debates online, including what they drink. Back in September, Vuolo's sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard shocked her followers when she had an alcoholic drink during a date night with husband Derick Dillard. Strict Duggar family rules bar the Duggar children from drinking, but Dillard has strayed from some of the family rules since leaving Counting On. After her alcoholic drink caused a stir, Dillard joked about it in a follow-up post showing her with a cup of coffee. "Oh, and since it seems y’all are interested in my choice of drinks recently (lol recent post)...yes, this was a REGULAR coffee (I.e. full caf) white chocolate mocha with coconut milk," Dillard wrote.