'Counting On': Jinger Duggar Reveals Week 24 Pregnancy Update

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is staying "motivated" as she marks 25 weeks along in her pregnancy. The Counting On star took to Instagram last week to share more about her 24-week milestone with her followers as she and husband Jeremy Vuolo wait on the birth of their second child. Posting a photo of herself drinking a glass of water, Jinger noted she has been trying to stay hydrated throughout her pregnancy.

"My goals are to wake up a bit before Lissy to have some time alone for Bible reading and prayer, get a prenatal workout in, drink lots of water, and take naps whenever I can," she said of her attempted daily routine. That isn't exactly easy with 2-year-old daughter Felicity needing time with mom, however. "With a toddler in tow, that doesn’t happen perfectly each week," she said with a shrug emoji. "Having a goal in mind helps keep me motivated to jump back into my routine whenever I encounter a crazy day here or there."

Jinger's message about her pregnancy had her followers grateful she was still feeling well. "Happy to hear your pregnancy is going well," one person wrote, as another chimed in, "Feel good and enjoy this magical time." A third noted, "It’s a little different the second pregnancy....but it’s so important that you are taking a few moments for you! Healthy moms make for healthy babies. May God continue to watch over you and your family!"

The Vuolos announced they were expecting a second child in May, telling PEOPLE at the time, "We are so excited. Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we're just really, really excited." While Felicity "doesn't quite understand everything yet," Jinger said the toddler is already excited for the baby brother or sister.

Prior to this pregnancy, Jinger revealed she also suffered a miscarriage in the fall of last year just after telling their families they were expecting. While Jeremy said that the experience "was very difficult and definitely a trial for us," Jinger said that they relied on their faith to see them through.

"In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us," she said. "It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty."