'Counting On' Fans Overjoyed After Jinger Duggar Announces Pregnancy Following Miscarriage
Counting On fans are sending their congratulations to Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo after the TLC star announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. Duggar and her husband, whom she married in November 2016, are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Felicity, who they said "doesn't quite understand everything yet… but she, she comes up to my belly and says, 'Baby. Baby.'"
View this post on Instagram
Announcing the news in a statement to PEOPLE, Duggar said that she and her husband "are so excited." Currently, 15 weeks pregnant, "everything looks great with the baby" and they have had "a lot of check-ups and we're just really, really excited." The couple also revealed that they are expecting their little one after suffering a previously undisclosed miscarriage in the fall. The couple told the outlet that they suffered the miscarriage the morning after sharing the news with their families that they were expecting, the couple sharing that they were overjoyed after learning they were again pregnant.
As the couple rejoiced in the exciting announcement, fans of the Duggars were quick to react as well. Social media flooded with Counting On fans sending Duggar and her husband congratulatory messages. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.
Congrats 🎈🎉🎊— Mary ♉️✝🇱🇹🇬🇧🇮🇪🇵🇹🇩🇪🇫🇷🇮🇹🇮🇱 (@maryclassof2k16) May 28, 2020
So happy for them.— Joan (@Patriots2005) May 28, 2020
Congratulations to you all.x— Stacey McWilliams (@SMCW1) May 28, 2020
Great news— Deborah Tee (@debbietwiddy) May 28, 2020
Congratulations Jinger and Jeremy!!— gabytex12 (@gabytex12) May 28, 2020
Congratulations— Casey Jolliffe (@JolliffeCasey) May 28, 2020
Fantastic news xx— Dilys gray (Dill) (@silvertears123) May 28, 2020
Happy Baby Blessings ❤️— Christine De Witt (@byfaith1954) May 28, 2020
Congratulations for your happy event. Hoping you continue to enjoy gods blessing. ❤️— Niki Elliott (@AmourNiki) May 28, 2020
Congratulations 🎉🍾🎈 so happy for y’all 💕— Caroline Harkins (@Caroline0326) May 28, 2020
Congratulations!!!— Pam b (@Pamb68558667) May 28, 2020
Oh my word, that's awesome news. Congratulations! Continued prayers and blessings for you 4! ✝️🙏♥️— Sharon C (@luvubrian) May 28, 2020
Along with taking to Twitter, many fans also flocked to Duggar's Instagram post, in which quipped that "Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn't be happier." She added that she and her husband will "definitely have our hands full" with their two daughters, "but there's nothing else we'd rather carry."
In the comments section, fans reacted with "congratulations" and messages reading that they are "so happy" for the soon-to-be parents of two. Others responded to the "wonderful" news with various heart emojis, while another said that little Felicity "will be the best big sister."