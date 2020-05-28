'Counting On' Fans Overjoyed After Jinger Duggar Announces Pregnancy Following Miscarriage

Counting On fans are sending their congratulations to Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo after the TLC star announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. Duggar and her husband, whom she married in November 2016, are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Felicity, who they said "doesn't quite understand everything yet… but she, she comes up to my belly and says, 'Baby. Baby.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on May 28, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

Announcing the news in a statement to PEOPLE, Duggar said that she and her husband "are so excited." Currently, 15 weeks pregnant, "everything looks great with the baby" and they have had "a lot of check-ups and we're just really, really excited." The couple also revealed that they are expecting their little one after suffering a previously undisclosed miscarriage in the fall. The couple told the outlet that they suffered the miscarriage the morning after sharing the news with their families that they were expecting, the couple sharing that they were overjoyed after learning they were again pregnant.

As the couple rejoiced in the exciting announcement, fans of the Duggars were quick to react as well. Social media flooded with Counting On fans sending Duggar and her husband congratulatory messages. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.