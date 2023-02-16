Jinger Duggar Reunites With One of Her Sisters in Wake of Book Release

Jinger Duggar Vuolo received a special visit in sunny Los Angeles as she continues to celebrate the success of her recently-released memoir, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear. On Wednesday, the Counting On alum revealed that her sister Joy-Anna Forsyth recently made the trip from Arkansas to California.

On Instagram, Vuolo shared a sweet photo of their reunion, the two sisters all smiles as they posed side-by-side for the camera. Vuolo wrote in the caption, "my beautiful sister [Joy-Anna Forsyth] came to visit with her family this past week," including husband Austin Forsyth and their two children, 2-year-old Evelyn and 4-year-old Gideon. The couple announced in October that they are expecting their third child together, and Forsyth could be seen cradling her throwing belly in the photo. Vuolo added, "We had the best time together." Forsyth shared the same image on her own account, where she wrote, "Cali weather and sister time is just what I needed. Love you, Jinger!" On her Instagram Story, Forsyth added that little Evelyn "LOVED playing with her cousins and all their princess dresses."

The reunion sparked plenty of love, including from Vuolo and Forsyth's sister Jill Duggar Dillard, who commented, "Aww! Jealous!! So glad y'all got to chill together!!" Another person wrote, "nice to see your sister's supporting you," with somebody else adding, "Last trip before baby is born! Hope you guys had a great visit!" Many commenters also couldn't help but notice that both sisters were wearing jeans, a clothing item traditionally frowned upon in their strict upbringing, with one commenting, "these Dugger girls rebelling! Loving the pants ladies."

Forsyth's visit came just after the release of her sister's tell-all memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Released on Jan. 31, the book sees Vuolo pulling back the curtains on her upbringing in Bill Gothard's Institute in Basic Life Principles teachings, and opening up about how she began to question those teachings. When announcing the book, she shared that writing it was "the hardest thing I've ever done. But I think it's the most important," adding that "this is a book about me and my spiritual journey, a journey of disentangling truth from lies. In it, I share stories from my life – stories that nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling: stories of fear and uncertainty but also of discovery and hope."

While Vuolo's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have yet to publicly comment on the book, others in her life have been showing her plenty of support. Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, penned a sweet message celebrating his wife, writing, that he was "in awe" of Vuolo and her strength. Becoming Free Indeed currently ranks No. 4 in the "Advice, How-to, and Miscellaneous" section of The New York Times Bests Sellers list.