Another Duggar Baby Will Join the World Soon

The Duggar family will soon welcome another baby to their already expansive brood. As PEOPLE repports, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth posted the happy news via both Instagram and YouTube.

On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with their two children, 2-year-old Evelyn and 4-year-old Gideon, and holding up ultrasound photos. In their caption, "Baby #3 is on the way!" Naturally, their friends and family flocked to the comments section to wish them well. A couple of Duggar's sisters, Jessa and Jill, expressed their excitement on the post. Jessa wrote, "Stunning photos! So happy for y'all!" As for Jill, she congratulated the couple and wrote, "Couldn't be more excited for y'all!!"

Duggar and Forsyth also posted a YouTube video to share the news. In the video, they showed fans a behind-the-scenes look at when they found out that they were expecting their third child. Duggar said, "We have been trying, and we're both ready to have number three." As she wiped away a tear, Forsyth said, "Or baby number three and four. Wouldn't that be cool?" Duggar continued, "We're at a really good spot now. We love our family, and we're ready to expand, so, we're really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It'd be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun." When they looked at the pregnancy test, they were overjoyed to see that it came back positive. They also shared that their little one is due in May.

Duggar and Forsyth's baby announcement comes on the heels of their celebrations for Evelyn's 2nd birthday. In August, both Duggar and Forsyth took to Instagram to wish their little one a happy birthday. They both posted an adorable photo of the tot posing with a "2" balloon to celebrate. Duggar and Forsyth also marked another special occasion this year — their fifth wedding anniversary. On Instagram, the mom-of-two acknowledged the occasion by posting a video featuring some of the moments that they've shared over the years. She captioned the video by writing, "Happy Anniversary, Austin! 7 years dating, 5 years married! Best years of my life. I love you!"