Jinger Duggar 'Overwhelmed' After Receiving Some Incredible News

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is celebrating a major milestone. Just two weeks after the release of her new memoir, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, the Counting On alum shared the exciting news Friday that her book has officially made The New York Times Best Seller list. The memoir currently ranks No. 4 in the "Advice, How-to, and Miscellaneous" section of The New York Times Best sellers list, and also ranks No. 4 on Amazon's list of most-sold and most-read nonfiction books.

Vuolo shared the exciting achievement with fans in an Instagram Video, in which she could be seen all smiles as she proudly held a copy of her book. In the clip, the TLC star told fans, "Guys, I wanted to hop on here and let you know that I just received some very exciting news," before she revealed, "Becoming Free Indeed made The New York Times best sellers list." Vuolo went on to offer a message of gratitude, sharing, "And I'm just so thankful for the impact that God has allowed this book to make so far. And I'm just so thankful for all of you."

"I feel so overwhelmed with this news," Vuolo continued in the caption. "I could not be more thankful to hear how my journey of faith has encouraged so many of you! Thank you for reading and also for sharing your stories of finding freedom with me! God has been kind."

Released on Jan. 31, Becoming Free Indeed sees Vuolo recounting how she began to question the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, beliefs that defined her adolescence. When announcing the book, she shared that writing it was "the hardest thing I've ever done. But I think it's the most important," adding that "this is a book about me and my spiritual journey, a journey of disentangling truth from lies. In it, I share stories from my life – stories that nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling: stories of fear and uncertainty but also of discovery and hope." She reiterated that in the introduction of Becoming Free Indeed, where she wrote, "While this is not the first book I've written, it is the most challenging."

Following the book's release, Vuolo's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, sweetly shared how porud he was of his wife in a social media post, sharing that he was "in awe" of Vuolo and her strength. In the post, Jeremy wrote, "Cannot tell you how proud of [Jinger] I am. he's been vulnerable, which is not natural for her. Having lived her life in the public eye, she is a naturally guarded person. Many of you know this about her. But, she's done it anyway. Why? Because she feels compelled... I am left in awe of her eloquence, composure, and strength. She has handled difficult questions so well-bold and courageous, yet kind and merciful. Watching her has taught me much about grace."