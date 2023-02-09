Jinger Duggar's Husband Speaks out on Her New Memoir

Jinger Duggar Vuolo's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, couldn't be more proud of her for speaking her truth. Following the release of the 19 Kids and Counting alum's memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, Jeremy took to social media to share how "in awe" he is of how his wife shared her story of growing up in the clutches of harmful religious teachings.

"Cannot tell you how proud of [Jinger] I am," he wrote alongside a video of his wife doing an interview about her book. "She's been vulnerable, which is not natural for her. Having lived her life in the public eye, she is a naturally guarded person. Many of you know this about her. But, she's done it anyway. Why? Because she feels compelled."

Jeremy continued that the Counting On alum wrote the book for people who are "hurting" and who have "been hurt by spiritual leaders." While Jinger "knew going into this whole process that there would be hard questions," the former reality personality "wanted to face them" and wanted to "deal with the hardest realities of her life."

"And I can tell you, as I've been by her side, it hasn't been easy," Jeremy assured. "But God's grace has been so clearly evident. I am left in awe of her eloquence, composure, and strength. She has handled difficult questions so well-bold and courageous, yet kind and merciful. Watching her has taught me much about grace."

Jinger opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the release of her memoir, sharing that it's "been tough" to continue on in the wake of brother Josh Duggar's arrest and conviction on charges of possession of child pornography. "When anybody walks through a challenge in life, it's hard enough, but then doing that in the public eye is next level and it's challenging," she explained. "But I will speak to just my brother's situation. It's so heartbreaking and my heart just really breaks for the victims. I'm grateful for the justice system that is in place."

"If you stop and think about it, it's really hard," she added of continuing on in her day-today life as a wife and mother of two daughters. "It still is painful because anytime there are family things like that, it's hard. It's just hard. So I am grateful though that I just lean in harder to God and turn to my faith in him, and that's what gives me the strength to move forward every day."