Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Blast Troll Over Remarks About Son Justin's Engagement

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar recently blasted an Internet troll over some remarks about their son Justin's engagement. According to In Touch Weekly, the Duggars received a lot of push-back over the news that 18-year-old Justin is engaged to 19-year-old Claire Spivey. "Why are you letting your kid get married when he should be in college, dating around and learning how to be an adult? And before 19-year-old brides come at me for this comment, you missed out on a lot," one person commented on social media.

In a since-deleted response, Jim Bob and Michelle said, "So far, our children have gotten married between the ages of 19-28. We always leave the decision of when to get married up to them as adults!" They added, "We are so grateful for each of the Godly spouses they have chosen, and we are excited to cheer each of them on in life and in love!"

In the seemingly controversial Instagram post, the Duggar parents shared a photo of themselves with Justin and Spivey and provided a quick update on the young couple. "It was a big week for Justin as he faced the inevitable—getting his wisdom teeth removed! His fiancée Claire came up to visit for the occasion, and she was a wonderful nurse while he recovered. When you love someone you definitely feel their pain, and it was sweet to see them get through this experience together!"

In her own post, Spivey shared a photo of her and Justin standing over a banner made for the young Duggar, with included a picture of his face with a message that read, "Praying for our Justin! We love you!" In the post caption, Spivey wrote, "How I enjoyed getting to take care of this guy after his wisdom teeth surgery!! He is such a trooper, and has had a wonderful recovery! Thankful for every moment with him, even when it’s changing ice packs, and giving meds."

In preparation for their upcoming nuptials, Jim Bob reportedly sold Justin and Spivey a mobile home for $1 to give them "a good head start" on their marriage. "It will also come in handy when they start working on a family of their own," a source told In Touch exclusively. "Of course, there’s one major rule — they can’t spend the night or move into the home until they’re married."