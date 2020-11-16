'Counting On' Star Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey Engaged After 2 Months of Courting

✖

There's another Duggar wedding on the way! Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey announced Monday that two months after they announced their courtship, they were officially engaged to be married. The Counting On star, 18, proposed to Spivey, 19, over the weekend while celebrating his birthday together in Texas, and couldn't be happier to start their new life together, the two revealed in a statement to TLC.

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," the happy couple said in their joint statement. "We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

The Duggars and Spiveys are old family friends who have been close for more than 20 years, but the future bride and groom first met in 2019 while going out with friends to get fast food. Duggar and Spivey got closer when the 19 Kids and Counting alum began visiting her family, and those visits became more frequent as he was convinced he had met his future wife. The two have bonded over their love of reading the Bible and snowboarding. Spivey also comes from a large family like her fiancé (the 14th Duggar child) and is the oldest of six kids.

"Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years so before he or I were even born, and then we got connected last year," Spivey told TLC in September. "I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future."

When the two announced their courtship in September, Duggar said he was convinced within the first week of meeting her that she would be his wife, especially after the two families spent the weekend together. "God brought Claire into my life and I wasn’t really expecting it but he brought her along right when I needed her and ever since then, I knew she was the one. ...I’m so blessed to have her in my life," Duggar said in a statement to TLC at the time. Spivey added that Justin is "able to see the bright side of things no matter what. He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day."